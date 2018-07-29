Overview

Dr. Christina Lovato, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lovato works at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.