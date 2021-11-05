See All Gastroenterologists in Newport Beach, CA
Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christina Ling, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4000 MacArthur Blvd Ste 110, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 445-8768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christina Ling, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1093133183
    Education & Certifications

    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Ling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ling has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

