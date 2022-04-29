Overview

Dr. Christina Lewis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Children's Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center and Tulane Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Leblanc Pediatrics in Mandeville, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.