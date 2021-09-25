Overview

Dr. Christina Levings, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.



Dr. Levings works at Waco Gastroenterology Associates in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.