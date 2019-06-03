Dr. Lawson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Lawson, MD
Dr. Christina Lawson, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dermatology Associates of Lancaster1650 Crooked Oak Dr Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 569-3279
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
She is thorough, thoughtful and understands my child's skin issues. I highly recommend her.
- howard university hospital
- Franklin Square Hospital Center
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- University Of Maryland
- Dermatology
Dr. Lawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
