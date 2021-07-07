Dr. Christina Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Kwon, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Kwon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Concorde Medical Group at East 32nd Street38 E 32nd St Fl 9, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-2660
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. She is very clear and takes time to explain her recommendations. She is smart and well-informed. Her approach is to follow the latest guidelines for care. Less tests unless there is a reason to require an exam.
About Dr. Christina Kwon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1841284023
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
