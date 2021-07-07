Overview

Dr. Christina Kwon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kwon works at Concorde Medical Group Internal Medicine and Gynecology at East 32nd Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.