Dr. Christina Kong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Kong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Kong, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Kong works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor)156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kong?
Excellent and efficient check-in, wonderful physician assistants. Dr Kong is compassionate, intelligent, knowledgeable and give sound advice and clear instructions.
About Dr. Christina Kong, MD
- Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Korean
- 1932266905
Education & Certifications
- Ny University Downtown Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kong works at
Dr. Kong has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kong speaks Chinese and Korean.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Kong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.