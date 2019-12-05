Dr. Christina Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Kim, MD
Dr. Christina Kim, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Ewha Womans University School Of Medicine.
BU Wellness & Med Spa201 E Ogden Ave Ste 127, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 891-3131
As a healthcare professional, I am particular about my elective service provider. In this practice I have found excellent patient care, a wide range of cutting-edge services along with great bedside manner and aftercare services. I've shopped the other places, even in Beverly Hills with open bars and super model staff but this is where I come back and even send my friends and family for the safest and best quality care and products. I'm very grateful to have found this place!
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1992707483
- Loyola University Mc
- Ewha Womans University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
