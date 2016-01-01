Overview

Dr. Christina Kile, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center, Crisp Regional Hospital, Dorminy Medical Center, Memorial Hospital And Manor, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, Phoebe Worth Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kile works at The Veranda in Albany, GA with other offices in Americus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.