Dr. Christina Kendrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Kendrick, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Kendrick works at
Locations
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc2121 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 749-2261
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I both are patients. She as well as her staff are friendly, and thorough. Her treatments of us were superb. We would recommend her very highly who needs this type of professional care. She has been our doctor for several years. Skiatook OK 2020
About Dr. Christina Kendrick, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1033144183
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendrick accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendrick works at
Dr. Kendrick has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.