Overview

Dr. Christina Kendrick, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Kendrick works at Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Acne and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.