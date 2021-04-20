Dr. Christina Kang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Kang, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Kang, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kang works at
Locations
Focus On Women3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3300, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (623) 433-0202
Arizona Cardiovascular Center Plc.500 W Thomas Rd Ste 460, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (623) 433-0202
IMS Cardiology16928 W Bell Rd Ste 702, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 433-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Christina is a very friendly, sociable excellent specialist, already at the first visit, she determined a preliminary diagnosis, which was later confirmed by an ultrasound scan and a tomograph. She correctly prompted me further steps that led me to an operation to replace the aortic valve. And now almost two years have passed I am completely healthy I go in for sports every day Many thanks to Christina and I recommend this doctor to everyone.
About Dr. Christina Kang, DO
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1417197161
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.