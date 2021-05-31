Overview

Dr. Christina Kabbash, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Vincent's Hosp & Med Ctr



Dr. Kabbash works at Champaign Dental Group in Naples, FL with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.