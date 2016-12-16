Dr. Christina Johnston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Johnston, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Johnston, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Holland, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of and is affiliated with Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Johnston works at
Locations
Lakeshore Health Partners577 Michigan Ave Ste 203, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 393-5336
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
So very on with the diagnosis! Looked at my concerns with the intensity that I had. I appreciated the physical view she shared with me. But took seriously my other issues...
About Dr. Christina Johnston, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1659519296
Education & Certifications
- Botsford General Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
