Dr. Christina Johnson, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Christina Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Johnson works at Thurmond Eye Associates in Weslaco, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX, Harlingen, TX and McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Thurmond Eye Associates PA
    1519 E 6th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 968-3171
    Quest Diagnostics
    4143 Crosspoint Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 777-7200
    Thurmond Eye Associates
    2224 Camelot Plaza Cir, Harlingen, TX 78550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 777-7200
    Thurmond Eye Associates PA
    222 E Ridge Rd Ste 110, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 777-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Esotropia
Exotropia
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Acquired Coloboma
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Duane Retraction Syndrome
Esophoria
Exophoria
Eye Infections
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2022
    I am a pediatrician in McAllen, Texas. I had a question regarding a patient and she not only sent the visit note promptly but returned my call the next business day. I truly appreciate Dr. Johnson
    Pediatrician — Apr 13, 2022
    About Dr. Christina Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740695667
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
