Overview

Dr. Christina Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Johnson works at Thurmond Eye Associates in Weslaco, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX, Harlingen, TX and McAllen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.