Dr. Christina Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They graduated from AURORA HEALTH CARE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Lahey Medical Center Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4000
-
2
Gynecology41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8560
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Fantastic obgyn! Thoughtful, patient; answers all questions clearly and carefully explains treatment options. She and her team were wonderful with all aspects of my surgical procedure. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Christina Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1376981241
Education & Certifications
- AURORA HEALTH CARE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Colposcopy and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.