Dr. Johnson accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christina Johnson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christina Johnson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 995 Greentree Rd Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 563-1440
- 2 1400 Locust St Bldg B, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-5515
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Christina Johnson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326591561
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.