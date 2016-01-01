Overview

Dr. Christina Hofer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hofer works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Santa Paula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.