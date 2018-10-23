Overview

Dr. Christina Hitchcock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Hitchcock works at MultiCare OB/GYN Associates in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.