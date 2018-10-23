Dr. Christina Hitchcock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hitchcock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Hitchcock, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Hitchcock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Hitchcock works at
Locations
MultiCare OB/GYN Associates521 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 792-6610
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hitchcock is a terrific doctor, who listens to me, doesn't hurry things along and provides information and answers to all my questions and body changes as I age. She is so good, I wish she could be my primary physician. All doctors should be like her.
About Dr. Christina Hitchcock, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1265524847
Education & Certifications
- Kern Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hitchcock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hitchcock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hitchcock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hitchcock works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hitchcock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hitchcock.
