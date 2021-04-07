Overview

Dr. Christina Hillson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hillson works at Eisner Pediatric & Family Medical Center (EPFMC) in Lynwood, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.