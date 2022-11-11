Dr. Christina Helterbrand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helterbrand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Helterbrand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Helterbrand, MD is a Dietitian in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Dietetics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.
Dr. Helterbrand works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Helterbrand?
I was lost before I found Dr Helterbrand. Excellent caring doctor. Helped me get my diabetes under control.
About Dr. Christina Helterbrand, MD
- Dietetics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1639110356
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Mercy Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helterbrand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helterbrand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Helterbrand using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Helterbrand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helterbrand works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Helterbrand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helterbrand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helterbrand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helterbrand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.