Dr. Christina Hardaway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Hardaway, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Hardaway works at
Locations
The Doctors Clinic: Port Orchard450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Hardaway for chronic eczema which I’ve been seeing other doctors for 20 years. Her exams are always very complete, and she explains her diagnosis and the reasons for the prescribed treatment. She changed my medications and I’ve seen so much improvement it’s nearly been entirely eliminated. I’ve always been seen precisely on time and yet she never seems rushed, is so very pleasant and patiently answers all my questions. I highly recommend Dr. Hardaway.
About Dr. Christina Hardaway, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardaway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hardaway using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hardaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardaway works at
Dr. Hardaway has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardaway.
