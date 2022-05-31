See All Dermatologists in Port Orchard, WA
Dr. Christina Hardaway, MD

Dermatology
3 (40)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christina Hardaway, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Hardaway works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Port Orchard, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Doctors Clinic: Port Orchard
    450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Dermatitis
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Bedsores
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erysipelas
Excessive Sweating
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Puncture Aspiration
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins

Ratings & Reviews

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(14)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christina Hardaway, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1750357802
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christina Hardaway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardaway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hardaway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hardaway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hardaway works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Port Orchard, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hardaway’s profile.

Dr. Hardaway has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardaway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardaway.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardaway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardaway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

