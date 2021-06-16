Overview

Dr. Christina Haimes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Haimes works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine with OB in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

