Dr. Christina Gwozdz, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Gwozdz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Palmetto Ear Nose & Throat
Locations
Palmetto Ear Nose & Throat4101 Main St Ste F, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 681-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had a hearing loss emergency that needed immediate attention. I called Dr. Gwodz's office at 10:00am and they got me in for an 11:00am appointment the same day. The audiologist did a full hearing test to assess the level of hearing loss. Then I met with Dr. Gowozdz. She was compassionate and thorough. By noon I had a prescription for treatment and a follow up appointment scheduled. On may way out, the audiologist adjusted my hearing aid program to compensate with the hearing loss I experienced, which is hopefully temporary. I could not be more pleased with Dr. Gwozdz, her staff and the audiologist that works with her.
About Dr. Christina Gwozdz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982621785
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gwozdz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwozdz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwozdz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gwozdz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gwozdz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwozdz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwozdz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwozdz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwozdz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.