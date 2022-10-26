Overview

Dr. Christina Gwozdz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Gwozdz works at Palmetto Ear Nose & Throat in Hilton Head Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.