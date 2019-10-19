Dr. Christina Gomez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Gomez, DO
Overview
Dr. Christina Gomez, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at Wesley Chapel2700 Healing Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 929-5341
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gomez is very pleasant, highly professional and listen to my concerns. It was my first time seeing Dr. Gomez and I love the personal attention I received at that time, it was an excellent experience.
About Dr. Christina Gomez, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez speaks Arabic and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.