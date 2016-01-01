Dr. Christina Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Gomez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Michael and Dianne Bienes Comprehensive Cancer Center4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 267-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Yale Smilow Cancer Hosp Trrngtn200 Kennedy Dr, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (203) 407-8002
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Esophageal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
