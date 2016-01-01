Overview

Dr. Christina Gomez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Sharon Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Gomez works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Esophageal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.