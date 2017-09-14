Overview

Dr. Christina Goldstein-Charbonnea, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goldstein-Charbonnea works at All Womens Regional Medical Center PC in Bullhead City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.