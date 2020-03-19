Overview

Dr. Christina Go, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Go works at Endocrinology Group PLLC in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.