Dr. Christina Finamore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finamore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Finamore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christina Finamore, MD is a Dermatologist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Finamore works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology Mohs & Laser Surgery Center240 E Grove St, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 232-6446Wednesday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finamore?
Doctor and staff listened to all I had to say and did not rush the appointment as most doctors do. Very satisfied.
About Dr. Christina Finamore, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1245437052
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finamore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finamore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finamore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finamore works at
Dr. Finamore has seen patients for Acne and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finamore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Finamore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finamore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finamore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finamore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.