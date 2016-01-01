Overview

Dr. Christina Fergus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pulaski, WI. They graduated from University Of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Fergus works at Prevea Health in Pulaski, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.