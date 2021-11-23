Dr. Christina Enzmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enzmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Enzmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Enzmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore

Locations
Women's Health Services of Maryland1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 106, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-0262Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
very good
About Dr. Christina Enzmann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, German and Spanish
- 1780727420
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Enzmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enzmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Enzmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Enzmann has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enzmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Enzmann speaks German and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Enzmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enzmann.
