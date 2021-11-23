See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Glen Burnie, MD
Overview

Dr. Christina Enzmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They completed their residency with Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore

Dr. Enzmann works at Women's Health Services of Maryland in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Services of Maryland
    1600 Crain Hwy S Ste 106, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 768-0262
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 23, 2021
    very good
    — Nov 23, 2021
    About Dr. Christina Enzmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780727420
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Enzmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enzmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Enzmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Enzmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Enzmann works at Women's Health Services of Maryland in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Enzmann’s profile.

    Dr. Enzmann has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enzmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Enzmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enzmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enzmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enzmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

