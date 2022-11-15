Overview

Dr. Christina Endress, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Endress works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.