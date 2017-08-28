Overview

Dr. Christina Ednalino, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ednalino works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Rheumatology at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.