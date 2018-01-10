Dr. Dooley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Dooley, MD
Dr. Christina Dooley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Denton Obstetrics and Gynecology PA209 N Bonnie Brae St Ste 304, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 591-6600
Denton Community Home Care207 N Bonnie Brae St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Dooley is an amazing doctor! She helped me with my twin pregnancy which was my third pregnancy. Her staff was always friendly and helpful. She never disappointed me and I always felt comforted knowing I was under her care especially when I was admitted early because of my BP. I had my babies at 32 Weeks and my C-Section was a smooth as one could possibly be with Dr. Dooley.
About Dr. Christina Dooley, MD
- English
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Dooley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dooley has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Dooley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.