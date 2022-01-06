See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Christina Devine, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (3)
Dr. Christina Devine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.

Dr. Devine works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Los Altos, CA.

    Sutter Bay Medical Foundation
    795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301
    Champaign Dental Group
    325 Distel Cir, Los Altos, CA 94022

Hives
Cellulitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Hives
Cellulitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Hives
Cellulitis
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Pregnancy Test
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Syphilis Infections
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
    Jan 06, 2022
    Was assigned to Dr. Devine for my annual health maintence exam as my usual doctor was unavailable for my time frame. Dr. Devine was courteous, patient, and answered all the questions I had that day. She even helped resolve an ear issue I had for years and had never gotten a good answer for preiously. Even after my appointment, she continued to update me with the results of my bloodowork as soon as they came in . What else can I say, she was very pleasant to talk to and I will very likely switch to her as my primary care provider.
    Atanas Spasov — Jan 06, 2022
    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1124292594
    Medical Education
    DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
