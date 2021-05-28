Overview

Dr. Christina Cox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Cox works at OBGYN Specialists, LLP in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.