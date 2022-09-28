Overview

Dr. Christina Corey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Corey works at East Bay Head & Neck Surgery in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.