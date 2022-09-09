Dr. Christina Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Collins, MD
Dr. Christina Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.
Christina Collins MD75-5905 Walua Rd Ste 3, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 331-2300
- Kona Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Referred by good friend. Dr Collins and staff friendly/ helpful and Dr C. knowledgeable , diagnosed problem , discussed solutions and addressed my concerns. 2nd visit scheduled to implement plan.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1376557256
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Dartmouth
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
