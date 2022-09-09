See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kailua Kona, HI
Dr. Christina Collins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christina Collins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital.

Dr. Collins works at Christina Collins MD in Kailua Kona, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christina Collins MD
    75-5905 Walua Rd Ste 3, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 331-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kona Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Referred by good friend. Dr Collins and staff friendly/ helpful and Dr C. knowledgeable , diagnosed problem , discussed solutions and addressed my concerns. 2nd visit scheduled to implement plan.
    Madalyn — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christina Collins, MD
    About Dr. Christina Collins, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1376557256
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Dartmouth
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collins works at Christina Collins MD in Kailua Kona, HI. View the full address on Dr. Collins’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

