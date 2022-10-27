Dr. Christina Clay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Clay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden2 Cooper Plz Ste 3200, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
I can't recommend Dr. Clay enough. I have visited several doctors over the years (in Philadelphia and southern/central NJ) for mammograms, MRI's, etc. and I'm so glad I found her. She is thorough, smart, kind and compassionate. She really listens to you with all of your concerns and answers EVERY question. Not only is she an excellent physician she's an amazing person. They don't make doctors like this anymore. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Christina Clay, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1326029042
- Kaiser Fdn Hosp|Kaiser Permanente Medical Center|University of Southern California Medical Center and Affiliated Hospitals
- Baystate Med Ctr/Tufts|San Fernando Vly Prof/UCLA
- Baystate Medical Center
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
- Cooper University Hospital
