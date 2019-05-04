Dr. Christina Cirucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cirucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Cirucci, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Cirucci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Dr. Cirucci works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Womens Health Ltd.301 Ohio River Blvd Ste 301, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-9274Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cirucci?
The best doctor!
About Dr. Christina Cirucci, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1669488748
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cirucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cirucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cirucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cirucci works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cirucci. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cirucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cirucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cirucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.