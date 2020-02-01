Dr. Christina Choe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Choe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.
Carolina Ophthalmology PA1701 Old Village Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 693-1773
Carolina Ophthalmology192 Hospital Dr, Columbus, NC 28722 Directions (828) 894-3037
Carolina Ophthalmology, PA1998 Hendersonville Rd Ste 40, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (586) 992-8300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carolina Ophthalmology PA1 Vanderbilt Park Dr Ste 150, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 277-8233
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Had eyelid surgery in December, 2019 to improve my range of vision. Dr. Choe did a great job of explaining the procedure, which was painless and very effective. What an improvement. Thank you Dr Choe for a job well done. I would recommend you and your great staff to anyone.
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821296682
- Scheie Eye Inst-U Penn
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Dr. Choe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choe has seen patients for Stye, Eyelid Disorders and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choe speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Choe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choe.
