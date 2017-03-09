Dr. Christina Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Chen, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.
Locations
Pineapple Health1000 W State Highway 6 Ste 120, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 306-0347Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly knowledgeable about effective medication and medication interactions. Dr. Chen is caring and action oriented. I was very impressed with her level of skill and her expression of empathy.
About Dr. Christina Chen, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1891995411
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Stanford University
- Psychiatry
