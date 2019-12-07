Overview

Dr. Christina Cervieri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|Ucla David Geffen School Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Cervieri works at DMV Orthopedics in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.