Dr. Christina Cervieri, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christina Cervieri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|Ucla David Geffen School Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Cervieri works at DMV Orthopedics in Chevy Chase, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    APMI Orthopaedic, Sports Heath & Regenerative Medicine
    5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1600, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 683-7277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Dislocation
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Dislocation
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bi-Compartmental Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Implantation Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2019
    I have had no problems since I've been a patient of APMI
    J. Z. — Dec 07, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cervieri to family and friends

    Dr. Cervieri's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cervieri

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Your gender:
    Your age group:
    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Christina Cervieri, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1164427423
    Education & Certifications

    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL|American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Alabama
    • Lenox Hill Hospital Orthopedic Surgery
    • UCSF-East Bay General Surgery
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles|Ucla David Geffen School Of Med
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Cervieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cervieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cervieri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cervieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cervieri works at DMV Orthopedics in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Cervieri’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cervieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cervieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cervieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cervieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

