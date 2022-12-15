Dr. Cellini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christina Cellini, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Cellini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cellini works at
Locations
Urmc Colorectal Physiology Center180 Sawgrass Dr Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 273-1499
University of Rochester601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 273-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cellini?
Working together my experience was totally positive. Interactions with all staff members including Dr Cellini were caring, competent, and reassuring. As I recover from my surgery I am aware of just how blessed I am to be under their care.
About Dr. Christina Cellini, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1538324561
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cellini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cellini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cellini has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colectomy and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cellini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cellini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cellini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cellini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cellini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.