Dr. Christina Carpenter, MD

Pediatric Urology
Dr. Christina Carpenter, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Carpenter works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Hydronephrosis
Circumcision
Neurogenic Bladder
Undescended Testicles
Bacteriuria Screening
Bedwetting
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Excision of Testicular Lesion
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hypospadias
Incomplete Circumcision Repair
Kidney Stones
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Balanitis
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Exstrophy of Bladder
Hypogonadism
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal
Lithotripsy
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Paraphimosis
Peyronie's Disease
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cyst
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureteroneocystostomy
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urostomy
  View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Dec 05, 2020
    Dr. Carpenter is amazing. She was extremely reassuring, and while we luckily do not need surgery at this time, I will absolutely return to her if we have any future concerns. I would confidently recommend her to family and friends as well.
    • Pediatric Urology
    • English
    • 1861782971
