Overview

Dr. Christina Cano-Gonzalez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.



Dr. Cano-Gonzalez works at Cano Family Medicine in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.