Dr. Christina Butera, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christina Butera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine.

Dr. Butera works at The Eye Center in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA, Lansdowne, VA, Manassas, VA and Sterling, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Eye Center
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 235, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 573-8080
  2. 2
    Loudoun Medical Group
    1901 N Beauregard St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 573-8080
  3. 3
    Loudoun Medical Group
    44135 Woodridge Pkwy Ste 100, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 573-8080
  4. 4
    The Eye Center
    8751 Sudley Rd Fl 2, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 229-1155
  5. 5
    The Eye Center
    21475 Ridgetop Cir Ste 300, Sterling, VA 20166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 767-6010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lazy Eye
Visual Field Defects
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Lazy Eye
Visual Field Defects
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 25, 2020
    I thought the doctor was thourough and very knowledgeable about my double vision
    — Jun 25, 2020
    About Dr. Christina Butera, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366523102
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado
    • The George Washington University
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Butera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Butera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Butera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Butera has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Butera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Butera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

