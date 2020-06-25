Dr. Christina Butera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Butera, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Butera, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine.
Dr. Butera works at
Locations
The Eye Center8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 235, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 573-8080
Loudoun Medical Group1901 N Beauregard St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 573-8080
Loudoun Medical Group44135 Woodridge Pkwy Ste 100, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 573-8080
The Eye Center8751 Sudley Rd Fl 2, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (571) 229-1155
The Eye Center21475 Ridgetop Cir Ste 300, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (703) 767-6010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thought the doctor was thourough and very knowledgeable about my double vision
About Dr. Christina Butera, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- The George Washington University
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butera works at
