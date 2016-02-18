Dr. Christina Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Bui, MD
Overview
Dr. Christina Bui, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Bui works at
Locations
1
Doctor's Clinic Laboratory908 E COURT ST, Seguin, TX 78155 Directions (830) 379-3937
2
Eye Associates of South Texas1551 N Walnut Ave Ste 25, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 627-7327
3
Eye Associates of South Texas - Medical Center10935 Wurzbach Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 697-3937
4
Gonzales Healthcare Systems1110 N Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales, TX 78629 Directions (830) 672-7581Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went great! -C
About Dr. Christina Bui, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
