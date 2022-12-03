Overview

Dr. Christina Brzezniak, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Brzezniak works at Virginia Cancer Specialists - Reston in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.