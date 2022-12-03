Dr. Christina Brzezniak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brzezniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Brzezniak, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Brzezniak, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Brzezniak works at
Virginia Cancer Specialists - Reston1860 Town Center Dr Ste 460, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4886Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Brzezniak, is an excellent health care provider. She is knowledgable, compassionate, and kind. I could not ask for more from a health care provider. I feel well cared for and safe in her care.
- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (National Capital Consortium)
- DWIGHT DAVID EISENHOWER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- DWIGHT DAVID EISENHOWER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Brzezniak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brzezniak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brzezniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brzezniak works at
Dr. Brzezniak has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brzezniak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Brzezniak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brzezniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brzezniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brzezniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.