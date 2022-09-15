Overview

Dr. Christina Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chalfont, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Richard C Gaibler Family Practice, PC in Chalfont, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

