Overview

Dr. Christina Bright, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Harney District Hospital, St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Prineville.



Dr. Bright works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.